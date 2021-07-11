Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 404 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.27. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

