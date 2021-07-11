Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 8,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,033,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

