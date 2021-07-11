Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

