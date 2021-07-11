MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $37.31, but opened at $36.00. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 1,466 shares changing hands.

Specifically, VP Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,225,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,698,343 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MediaAlpha by 24.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

