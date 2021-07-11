Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 224.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.50 ($2.93).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 15,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 498.75. The firm has a market cap of £7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.09%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

