Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Purchases £19,500 in Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) insider Ian Roland Metcalfe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

LON:MERC opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.52. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 17.08 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £169.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

