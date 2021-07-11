Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,288 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $3,986,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 142,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $7,419,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,006,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,252. The company has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.