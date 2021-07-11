Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 58.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,879 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Methanex were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.