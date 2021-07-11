Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after acquiring an additional 536,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after acquiring an additional 103,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,122 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.69. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

In related news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.