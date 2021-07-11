Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,708 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.9% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $87,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

