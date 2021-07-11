Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTX stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $77.56. 95,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,504. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

