Minereum Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $1.33 million and $42,304.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.35 or 0.00898422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005447 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,687,818 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

