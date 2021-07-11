Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $231,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of FANG opened at $89.42 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

