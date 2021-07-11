Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $244,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,983 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPH opened at $20.79 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

