Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 16,373 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 90.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $201.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

