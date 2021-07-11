Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,093,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCXI. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

