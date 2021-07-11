MKM Partners Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $385.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $336.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.20.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $412.37 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $414.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.22. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

