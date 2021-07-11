MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,671 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 125,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MSCI by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,582,000 after buying an additional 87,919 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $560.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $491.65. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $560.39. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

