MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,404,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.