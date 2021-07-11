MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 96,747 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 614.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,747 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 966,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 308,951 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 989,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

PTBD stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.