Mobius Reaches Market Cap of $6.51 Million (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Mobius has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Mobius has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $36,253.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mobius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mobius Profile

Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,172,141 coins. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mobius’ official website is mobius.network . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle. “

Buying and Selling Mobius

