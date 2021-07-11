Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) fell 2.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $225.80 and last traded at $226.77. 27,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,759,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.79.

Specifically, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,732,212.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,008 shares of company stock worth $73,847,864. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

