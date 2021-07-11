Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

HENKY stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.5383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

