Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY opened at $13.67 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

