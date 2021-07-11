Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RKWBF has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Nordea Equity Research upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

RKWBF opened at $492.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.06. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52 week low of $285.00 and a 52 week high of $501.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.