Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 69,700 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 69,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000. DraftKings makes up 2.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

DKNG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,061,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,002,688. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

