Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 98.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,788 shares of company stock worth $70,935,513 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.70. 537,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 0.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.