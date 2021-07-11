Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000. DraftKings comprises about 2.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $2,134,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DraftKings by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,061,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,002,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

