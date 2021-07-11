MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MSM has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.60.

NYSE MSM opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,650 shares of company stock worth $3,255,904. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after buying an additional 146,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after buying an additional 53,023 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

