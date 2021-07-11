mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00053957 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003035 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017327 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00895662 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.
  • botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005408 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

