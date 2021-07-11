Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of analysts have commented on MBIO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBIO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 835,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

