MX Token (MX) Market Capitalization Hits $53.29 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. MX Token has a total market capitalization of $53.29 million and $5.01 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MX Token has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00872962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About MX Token

MX Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 568,897,857 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX Token Coin Trading

