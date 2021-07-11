Naka Bodhi Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $34,135.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $955,480.28 and $34,135.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00118954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00161991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,753.63 or 1.00024849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.39 or 0.00964251 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

