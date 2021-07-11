Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358 shares.The stock last traded at $14.75 and had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nanobiotix stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 1.50% of Nanobiotix at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.