Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0102 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $257,604.23 and $5,904.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,242,002 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

