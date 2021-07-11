National Bankshares Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.00.
Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$43.98 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$28.88 and a 12-month high of C$45.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.56. The stock has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
