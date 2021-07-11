National Bankshares Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$43.98 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$28.88 and a 12-month high of C$45.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.56. The stock has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0572352 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.