National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

NGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.35. National Grid has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

