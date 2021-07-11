National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 114,553 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

