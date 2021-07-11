Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $416.72 million 0.28 -$192.96 million N/A N/A Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.62 $5.19 million $1.05 5.41

Performance Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navios Maritime.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Navios Maritime and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.49%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Navios Maritime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime -31.82% -272.20% -2.38% Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Navios Maritime on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels and freight. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, push boats, and cabotage business. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, the fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. As of April 21, 2021, the company's fleet consisted of 45 vessels totaling 5.0 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

