Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.67 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.47.

