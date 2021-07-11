Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $178,000 in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 438,803 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,976,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,132,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $10.60 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.