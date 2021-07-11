Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 13,969 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 348.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $148.50 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.74 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

