Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,575 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GALT opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GALT. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

