Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,327,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,811,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,746,000.

PICK stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

