Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.25 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.94.

