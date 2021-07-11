NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $74.99. 5,592,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,319. The company has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

