NIX (NIX) One Day Volume Tops $50,221.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, NIX has traded down 67.6% against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $1.18 million and $50,221.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,843.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,129.85 or 0.06293203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.19 or 0.01463174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00398749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00145675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.44 or 0.00624762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00407689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00322521 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

