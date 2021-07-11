Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $206,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 144.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 402.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

