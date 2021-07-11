Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 125 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $478.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.28 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

