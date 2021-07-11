Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 65,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB opened at $73.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

